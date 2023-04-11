Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA astronaut earns "Wings of Gold"

    MILTON, FL, UNITED STATES

    03.24.2023

    Photo by Jamie Link 

    Naval Air Station Whiting Field

    230324-N-LW682-002 - Lt. Cmdr. Jonny Kim poses for a photo alongside fellow astronauts after receiving his "Wings of Gold" following the completion of advanced naval helicopter training.

    NASA Astronaut and former SEAL completes Navy Flight Training

