230324-N-LW682-002 - Lt. Cmdr. Jonny Kim poses for a photo alongside fellow astronauts after receiving his "Wings of Gold" following the completion of advanced naval helicopter training.
|Date Taken:
|03.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 11:02
|Photo ID:
|7743546
|VIRIN:
|230324-N-LW682-002
|Resolution:
|4928x3264
|Size:
|3.97 MB
|Location:
|MILTON, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NASA astronaut earns "Wings of Gold", by Jamie Link, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NASA Astronaut and former SEAL completes Navy Flight Training
