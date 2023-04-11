Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023 [Image 3 of 3]

    USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023

    COLORADO SPRINGS, CO, UNITED STATES

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. – An F-22 Raptor performs a flyover and air demonstration during noon meal formation at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo., April 14, 2023. Events such as these aim to cultivate warrior ethos, a future-focused mindset, and supplement existing character, leadership, and officer development efforts with the cadets. (U.S Air Force Photo by Trevor Cokley)

    This work, USAFA Airpower Demonstration 2023 [Image 3 of 3], by Trevor Cokley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Air Force Academy
    F-22
    F-35
    USAFA

