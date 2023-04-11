Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 23 Setup and Missions [Image 11 of 12]

    Agile Bison 23 Setup and Missions

    CHIèVRES, WHT, BELGIUM

    03.06.2023

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Holloway, a bare base flight chief with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group, climbs inside a construction vehicle during exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 07, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 03.06.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 08:39
    Photo ID: 7743360
    VIRIN: 230307-A-BD610-1008
    Resolution: 5095x7643
    Location: CHIèVRES, WHT, BE 
    This work, Agile Bison 23 Setup and Missions [Image 12 of 12], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    StrongEurope
    435th Contingency Response Group

