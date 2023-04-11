U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Quinton Burts, 435th Security Forces Squadron team member, provides overwatch and cover with a M 249 light machine gun as part of Exercise Agile Bison 23-1 at Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 7, 2023. The squadron is the 435th Contingency Response Group’s first-in security aptly named Phoenix First-in Security Team (FIST). (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7743359
|VIRIN:
|230307-A-BD610-1022
|Resolution:
|8126x5417
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 23 SetuAgile Bison 23 Setup and Missionsp and Missions [Image 12 of 12], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
