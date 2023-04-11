U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Travis Holloway, a bare base flight chief with the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, 435th Contingency Response Group, performs maintenance on a construction vehicle during exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 07, 2023. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|Date Taken:
|03.06.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 08:39
|Photo ID:
|7743358
|VIRIN:
|230307-A-BD610-1007
|Resolution:
|8256x4640
|Size:
|0 B
|Location:
|CHIèVRES, WHT, BE
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Agile Bison 23 Setup and Missions [Image 12 of 12], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
