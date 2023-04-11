Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ADRIATIC SEA

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230416-N-SK738-1107 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2023) Seaman Edward Pachaco, assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, cleans a E-2D Hawkeye aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 16, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

    This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 15 of 15], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)
    US Navy
    Carrier Strike Group 10
    CSG-10
    GHWBCSG
    GHWB

