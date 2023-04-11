230416-N-SK738-1070 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2023) Airman Jorday Holmes, assigned to Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, cleans the inside of a E-2D Hawkeye aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 16, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10 and the George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 143, VFA-103, VFA-86, VFA-136, VAW-121, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 Location: ADRIATIC SEA