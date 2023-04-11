230416-N-IX644-1202 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2023) Sonar Technician 2nd Class Alex Unebasami, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), closes a cover on an array module, April 16, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

