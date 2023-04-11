230416-N-IX644-1167 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 16, 2023) Aerographer’s Mate 2nd Class Montgomery Burks, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), unspools an array module, April 16, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

