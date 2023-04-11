Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 7 of 15]

    Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Seaman Sasha Ambrose 

    USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77)

    230415-N-IX644-1079 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Daniel Brito, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, demonstrates a reflex check during a search and rescue medical skills assessment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 15, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 07:40
    Photo ID: 7743260
    VIRIN: 230415-N-IX644-1079
    Resolution: 4480x6272
    Size: 801.16 KB
    Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

