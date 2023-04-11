230415-N-IX644-1017 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Naval Air Crewman (Helicopter) 3rd Class Christian Pedro, assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, opens a medical pack during a search and rescue medical skills assessment aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), April 15, 2023. Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 7 is the offensive air and strike component of Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 10, George H.W. Bush CSG. The squadrons of CVW-7 are Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 86, VFA-103, VFA-136, VFA-143, Electronic Attack Squadron (VAQ) 140, Carrier Airborne Early Warning Squadron (VAW) 121, Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron (HSC) 5, and Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 46. The George H.W. Bush CSG is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Sasha Ambrose)

