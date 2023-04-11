230415-N-SK738-1068 ATLANTIC OCEAN (April 15, 2023) Seaman John Corredor, left, and Boatswain’s Mate 2nd Class Robert Swanson, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77), conduct maintenance on the mooring lines of the ship, April 15, 2023. The George H.W. Bush Carrier Strike Group is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Naval Forces Europe area of operations, employed by U.S. Sixth Fleet to defend U.S., allied and partner interests.(U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Pierce Luck)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 07:41 Photo ID: 7743249 VIRIN: 230415-N-SK738-1068 Resolution: 4919x3514 Size: 1.21 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Daily Operations Aboard USS George H.W. Bush (CVN 77) [Image 4 of 4], by SA Pierce Luck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.