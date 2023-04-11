USS Truxtun Firefighting Drill

230414-N-JO162-1046 GULF OF OMAN (April 14, 2023) Sailors assigned to guided-missile destroyer USS Truxtun (DDG 103) participate in a firefighting drill in the Gulf of Oman, April 14, 2023. Truxtun is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Kenneth Blair)

Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023