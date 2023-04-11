A U.S. Airman wears the patch of the 435th Contingency Response Squadron, during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 06, 2023. The CRS is one of the four sub-units of the 435th Contingency Response Group that took part in the yearly deployment training. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)
|02.26.1678
|04.17.2023 06:28
|7743232
|230306-A-BD610-1081
|8256x4640
|12.99 MB
|CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
|3
|1
This work, Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
