Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup

U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Weubold, right, 435th Contingency Response Group, contingency response element commander, briefs incoming troops during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 06, 2023. Over 100 Airmen with the 435th CRG simulated a deployment in a contested area for their first exercise of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

