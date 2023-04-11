Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup [Image 14 of 15]

    Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup

    CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BELGIUM

    02.26.1678

    Photo by Pierre Courtejoie 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Air Force Maj. Andrew Weubold, right, 435th Contingency Response Group, contingency response element commander, briefs incoming troops during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 06, 2023. Over 100 Airmen with the 435th CRG simulated a deployment in a contested area for their first exercise of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

    Date Taken: 02.26.1678
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 06:28
    Photo ID: 7743231
    VIRIN: 230306-A-BD610-1079
    Resolution: 7467x4978
    Size: 11.36 MB
    Location: CHIèVRES AIR BASE, WHT, BE
    This work, Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup [Image 15 of 15], by Pierre Courtejoie, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    435 CRG
    435th Contingency Response Group
    StrongEurope
    USArmyEurope

