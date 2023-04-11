USS Paul Hamilton Sailor Welding

230314-N-NH267-1386 GULF OF OMAN (March 14, 2023) Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Andrew McGee welds aboard the guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60), March 14, 2023, in the Gulf of Oman. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Elliot Schaudt)

