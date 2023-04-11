Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup

U.S. Air Force Capt. Duncan Richards, an air maintenance flight commander assigned to the 435th Contingency Response Group, briefs incoming Airmen during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 06, 2023. Over 100 Airmen with the 435th CRG simulated a deployment in a contested area for their first exercise of the year. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

