Agile Bison 2023 Arrival and Setup

A U.S. Airman wears the patch of the 435th Contingency Response Support Squadron, during Exercise Agile Bison, on Chièvres Air Base, Belgium, March 06, 2023. The CRSS is one of the four sub-units of the 435th Contingency Response Group that took part in the yearly deployment training. (U.S. Army photo by Pierre-Etienne Courtejoie)

