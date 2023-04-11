Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Souda Hosts a Base Cleanup in Honor of Earth Day [Image 2 of 4]

    Team Souda Hosts a Base Cleanup in Honor of Earth Day

    GREECE

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Delaney Jensen 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay

    NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2023) Mass Communication Specialist Michael Eckelbecker, assigned to American Forces Network Souda Bay, picks up trash during a base cleanup on April 14, 2023, in advance of Earth Day, held annually on April 22 to shine a light on the environment. Naval Support Activity Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    This work, Team Souda Hosts a Base Cleanup in Honor of Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Souda Bay
    Crete
    Greece
    Earth Day
    Team Souda
    Navy Region Europe Africa Central (EURAFCENT)

