NAVAL SUPPORT ACTIVITY SOUDA BAY, Greece (April 14, 2023) Master-at-Arms 2nd Class Jacob Perry (left) and Master-at-Arms 1st Class Riley Orzechowski, assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Souda Bay, pick up trash during a base cleanup on April 14, 2023, in advance of Earth Day, held annually on April 22 to shine a light on the environment. NSA Souda Bay is an operational ashore installation which enables and supports U.S., Allied, Coalition, and Partner nation forces to preserve security and stability in the European, African, and Central Command areas of responsibility. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Delaney S. Jensen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.14.2023 Date Posted: 04.17.2023 04:18 Photo ID: 7743104 VIRIN: 230414-N-EM691-1008 Resolution: 4940x3288 Size: 2.06 MB Location: GR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Team Souda Hosts a Base Cleanup in Honor of Earth Day [Image 4 of 4], by PO2 Delaney Jensen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.