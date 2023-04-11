355th FS refuels over the Pacific

A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron fduring a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. is committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

