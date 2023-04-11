Airman 1st Class Janet Macias, 354th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron crew chief, observes aerial refueling during a bilateral air exercise over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. Airmen from the 354th AMXS were given the opportunity to ride in a KC-135 Stratotanker to see their assigned airframe, the F-35A Lightning II, in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 03:29
|Photo ID:
|7743081
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-PW483-1008
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|7.72 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT