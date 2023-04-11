Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 7 of 11]

    355th FS refuels over the Pacific

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron approaches a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron for refueling during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. is committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.14.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 03:29
    Photo ID: 7743080
    VIRIN: 230414-F-PW483-1005
    Resolution: 7806x4391
    Size: 14.08 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific
    355th FS refuels over the Pacific

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    KC-135 Stratotanker
    F-35A Lightning II
    909th ARS
    Indopacom

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT