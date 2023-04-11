A U.S. Air Force F-35A Lightning II assigned to the 355th Fighter Squadron flies alongside a KC-135 Stratotanker assigned to the 909th Air Refueling Squadron during a bilateral air exercise with Japan Air Self-Defense Force fighters over the Pacific Ocean, April 14, 2023. The U.S. is committed to peace and prosperity throughout the Indo-Pacific alongside Japanese allies, together acting as the cornerstone of regional peace and security. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 03:29
|Photo ID:
|7743078
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-PW483-1006
|Resolution:
|6080x4053
|Size:
|15.66 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT