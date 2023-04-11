U.S. Air Force Capt. Bianca Santos, 909th Air Refueling Squadron KC-135 Stratotanker pilot, conducts a pre-flight inspection at Kadena Air Base, Japan, April 14, 2023. The 909th ARS is the premiere force for aerial refueling operations in the Indo-Pacific theater, supporting U.S. forces and regional allies and partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jessi Roth)
|Date Taken:
|04.14.2023
|Date Posted:
|04.17.2023 03:29
|Photo ID:
|7743076
|VIRIN:
|230414-F-PW483-1001
|Resolution:
|6048x4024
|Size:
|9.87 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 355th FS refuels over the Pacific [Image 11 of 11], by SrA Jessi Roth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
