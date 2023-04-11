Guam hosts seven submarines at that same time

PITI, Guam (Jan. 15, 2023) – The Los Angeles-class fast-attack submarines USS Annapolis (SSN 760), USS Asheville (SSN 758), USS Key West (SSN 722), USS Springfield (SSN 761), and USS Columbia (SSN 771), Virginia-class attack submarine USS Illinois (SSN 786), and Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Michigan (SSGN 727) are at Naval Base Guam, Jan. 15. The event making it the most submarines the Naval Base Guam has ever hosted at the same time showing the capabilities and importance of Guam as a strategic location. Annapolis, Asheville, Key West, and Springfield are several of multiple submarines assigned to Commander, Submarine Squadron 15. Commander, Submarine Squadron 15 is responsible for providing training, material and personnel readiness support to multiple Los Angeles-class fast attack submarines and is located at Polaris Point, Naval Base Guam. (U.S. Navy photo by Lt. Eric Uhden)

