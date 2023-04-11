Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Shiloh Fun Day [Image 4 of 6]

    Shiloh Fun Day

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Taylor Ardito 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2023) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors from the JS Yugiri compete in a friendly soccer match against U.S. Navy Sailors attached to the USS Shiloh as part of the Fun Day festivities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Shiloh Fun Day [Image 6 of 6], by Taylor Ardito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

