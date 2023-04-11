Shiloh Fun Day

YOKOSUKA, Japan (April 14, 2023) - Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force (JMSDF) Sailors from the JS Yugiri compete in a friendly soccer match against U.S. Navy Sailors attached to the USS Shiloh as part of the Fun Day festivities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Taylor Ardito)

