Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities

Mrs. Kim Caldwell, wife of Director Naval Reactors, toured the Gridley Lane Child Development Center onboard Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka (CFAY) on April 13. 2023. Mrs. Caldwell visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka to tour Youth Program Facilities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

