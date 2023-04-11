Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities [Image 1 of 3]

    Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities

    YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Garrett Cole 

    Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka

    Mrs. Kim Caldwell, wife of Director Naval Reactors, shakes hands with Gridley Lane Child Development Center director Eriko Elmoutawakel. Mrs. Caldwell visited Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka to tour Youth Program Facilities. For more than 75 years, CFAY has provided, maintained, and operated base facilities and services in support of the U.S. 7th Fleet's forward-deployed naval forces, tenant commands, and thousands of military and civilian personnel and their families. (U.S. Navy photo by Garrett Cole)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.17.2023 01:24
    Photo ID: 7742979
    VIRIN: 230413-N-PL960-1060
    Resolution: 1789x1342
    Size: 800.96 KB
    Location: YOKOSUKA, KANAGAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities [Image 3 of 3], by TSgt Garrett Cole, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities
    Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities
    Mrs. Kim Caldwell Visits CFAY Youth Program Facilities

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CNFJ
    U.S. Seventh Fleet
    CFAY
    Yokosuka
    CNRJ

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT