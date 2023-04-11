Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Balikatan 23 | MACS-4 set up Network Systems for TAOC [Image 5 of 5]

    Balikatan 23 | MACS-4 set up Network Systems for TAOC

    NAVAL STATION LEOVIGILDO GANTIOQUI, PHILIPPINES

    04.12.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera 

    Exercise Balikatan   

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. John Ong, an electrician, right, and Cpl. Frank Reme, a tactical data systems technician, both with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, check the fuel levels for power generators during Balikatan 23 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 12, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

    IMAGE INFO

