Balikatan 23 | MACS-4 set up Network Systems for TAOC

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Ocampo Hernandez, an aviation communications systems technician with Marine Air Control Squadron 4, 1st Marine Aircraft Wing, checks the fuel levels of power generators during Balikatan 23 at Naval Station Leovigildo Gantioqui, Philippines, April 12, 2023. Balikatan 23 is the 38th iteration of the annual bilateral exercise between the Armed Forces of the Philippines and the U.S. military. The exercise includes three weeks of training focused on amphibious operations, command and control, humanitarian assistance, urban operations and counterterrorism skills throughout northern and western Luzon. Coastal defense training figures prominently in the Balikatan 23 training schedule. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Thalia Rivera)

