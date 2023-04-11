Ambassador Tsukada Visits JRM

ASAN, GUAM (March 27, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomed Ambassador Tamaki Tsukada, deputy chief of mission for the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., to JRM headquarters in Asan.



During his visit, Tsukada met with local leadership and toured military construction projects in support of the Marine Corps relocation to Guam.

(U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers)

