    Ambassador Tsukada Visits JRM [Image 1 of 2]

    Ambassador Tsukada Visits JRM

    GUAM

    03.27.2023

    Photo by Rachel Landers 

    Joint Region Marianas

    ASAN, GUAM (March 27, 2023) - Joint Region Marianas (JRM) Commander Rear Adm. Benjamin Nicholson welcomed Ambassador Tamaki Tsukada, deputy chief of mission for the Embassy of Japan in Washington, D.C., to JRM headquarters in Asan.

    During his visit, Tsukada met with local leadership and toured military construction projects in support of the Marine Corps relocation to Guam.
    (U.S. Navy photo by Rachel Landers)

    Date Taken: 03.27.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 23:10
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Ambassador Tsukada Visits JRM [Image 2 of 2], by Rachel Landers, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Japan
    Guam
    Partnership

