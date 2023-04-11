Keep Pushing

U.S. Army Sgt. Joshua Kirby, a combat engineer representing the Florida Army National Guard, completes the hand release push-up during the 2023 Region III Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

