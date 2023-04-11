U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ayaan Dani, a military police officer representing the Alabama Army National Guard, completes the standing power throw during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

