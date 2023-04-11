Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Push Through [Image 2 of 5]

    Push Through

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Pfc. Ayanna Tillman 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Spc. Joshua Ochart, a water purification specialist representing the Puerto Rico Army National Guard, completes the hand release push-up event during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:31
    Photo ID: 7742891
    VIRIN: 230416-Z-YJ891-022
    Resolution: 4543x3415
    Size: 8.45 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Push Through [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Puerto Rico Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Best warrior

