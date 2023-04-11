U.S. Army Spc. Jarrett Miller, an artillery forward observer representing the South Carolina Army National Guard, completes the three-repetition maximum deadlift during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldiers remain ready and resilient to meet the nation's challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Pvt. Ayanna Tillman)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 22:33 Photo ID: 7742890 VIRIN: 230416-Z-YJ891-851 Resolution: 5368x4392 Size: 6.8 MB Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Heavy Lift [Image 5 of 5], by PFC Ayanna Tillman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.