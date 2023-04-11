Where is it?

U.S. Army Spc.Logan Lawhorn, a military police officer representing the North Carolina Army National Guard completes a map reading exam during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

