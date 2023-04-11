Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Map Test [Image 2 of 4]

    Map Test

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Ayaan Dani, a military police officer representing the Alabama Army National Guard, completes a map reading exam during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April 16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 20:34
    Photo ID: 7742774
    VIRIN: 230416-A-PZ950-277
    Resolution: 2831x4247
    Size: 3.84 MB
    Location: FORT STEWART, GA, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Map Test [Image 4 of 4], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Right and Up
    Map Test
    Where is it?
    Right Here

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Alabama Army National Guard
    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT