    Right and Up [Image 1 of 4]

    Right and Up

    FORT STEWART, GA, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom 

    124th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Charles McWhorter, a military police officer representing the North Carolina Army National Guard, completes a map reading exam during the 2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition, Fort Stewart, Georgia, April16, 2023. The Region III Best Warrior Competition tested the adaptiveness and lethality of our forces. National Guard Citizen-Soldier’s remain ready and resilient to meet the nation’s challenges. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Sgt. 1st Class R.J. Lannom Jr.)

    This work, Right and Up [Image 4 of 4], by SFC R.J. Lannom, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Army National Guard
    North Carolina Army National Guard
    R3BWC2023
    2023 Region III Army National Guard Best Warrior Competition

