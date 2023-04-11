Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    653rd RSG Soldiers display grit and determination during ACFT

    653rd RSG Soldiers display grit and determination during ACFT

    MESA, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.16.2023

    Photo by Alun Thomas  

    653rd Regional Support Group

    Master Sgt. May Griffin, food service specialist, HHC, 653rd Regional Support Group, directs Soldiers to the finish line during the two-mile run portion of the Army Combat Fitness Test, April 16, Mesa, Ariz. Service members were also tested on five separate events, including deadlifts, the standing power throw, hand release push-ups, sprint-drag carry and a plank. (U.S. Army Reserve Photo by Maj. Alun Thomas)

    Date Taken: 04.16.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 18:00
    VIRIN: 230416-A-EK137-355
    Location: MESA, AZ, US 
    Army Reserve
    653rd RSG

