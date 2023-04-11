Pennsylvania’s State Best Warrior Competition begins

The competitors for Soldier of the Year are:
U.S. Army Cadet Talisha Brown, with 28th Infantry Division, Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,
U.S. Army Spc. Jacob Hanline, a human resource specialist with Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center, Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Force Headquarters,
U.S. Army Spc. Devon Heisler, a human resource specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Company, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade,
U.S. Army Spc. Alex Pelkington, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division,
U.S. Army Spc. Nicolas Shaffer, a mortarman with 2nd Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division, and
U.S. Army Spc. David Thomson, a public affairs specialist with the 109th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment, 213th Regional Support Group.
The competitors for NCO of the Year are:
U.S. Army Sgt. Jesse Benner, a health care specialist with the 628th Aviation Support Battalion, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade, 28th Infantry Division,
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Stephen Bruckno, a health care specialist with Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion, 28th Infantry Division,
U.S. Army Sgt. Tyler Eiden, a cannon crew member with 1st Battalion, 109th Field Artillery Regiment, 55th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade,
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. John Hasse, a motor transport operator with the 328th Brigade Support Battalion, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division,
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Dalton Lawniczak, a scout section platoon sergeant with 1st Battalion, 110th Infantry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team,
U.S. Army Sgt. Kody Newberry, a motor transport operator with the 228th Motor Transport Battalion, 213th Regional Support Group, and
U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Ryan Orner, an infantryman and Basic Leader Course Instructor with 3rd Battalion, 166th Regiment, Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.
The competitors for the Command Sgt. Maj. Fields award are:
U.S. Army Sgt. Ryder Blair, an infantryman with 1st Battalion, 112th Infantry Regiment, 56th Stryker Brigade Combat Team, 28th Infantry Division,
U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Sean Fulton, a Black Hawk crew chief with 1st Battalion, 230th Regiment, 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade,
U.S. Army Sgt. Nicholas Oliver, an Army air defense battle management system operator with Operations Company, 28th Infantry Division Headquarters and Headquarters Battalion,
U.S. Army Sgt. David Young, a range operations noncommissioned officer with Fort Indiantown Gap Training Center, Pennsylvania National Guard Joint Force Headquarters.
Date Taken:
04.15.2023
Date Posted:
04.16.2023
|Photo ID:
|7742587
|VIRIN:
|230415-Z-PU354-0107
|Resolution:
|6720x4480
|Size:
|1.87 MB
Location:
FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, PA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
