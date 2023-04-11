Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks arrive for Southern Strike 2023 [Image 1 of 2]

    U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks arrive for Southern Strike 2023

    GULFPORT, MS, UNITED STATES

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez 

    Joint Force Headquarters - Mississippi National Guard

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assist in the off-load of a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 176th Alaska Air National Guard Wing for Southern Strike 2023 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

    This work, U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks arrive for Southern Strike 2023 [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Daniel Hernandez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    1CTCS
    TeamGulfport
    JointFighter
    SouthernStrike2023
    SSTK2023
    MississippiNationalGuard

