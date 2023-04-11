U.S. Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawks arrive for Southern Strike 2023

U.S. Air Force Airmen assist in the off-load of a HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopter assigned to the 176th Alaska Air National Guard Wing for Southern Strike 2023 at Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concepts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Daniel Hernandez)

