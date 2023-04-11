A C-17 Globemaster III assigned to 156th Airlift Squadron unloads equipment during Southern Strike 2023 at the Combat Readiness Training Center, Gulfport, Mississippi, April 13, 2023. Exercise Southern Strike is a total-force, multi-national training event hosted annually by the Mississippi National Guard in Gulfport with distributed basing sites and complex scenarios designed to test and validate shared agile combat employment (ACE) concept. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Ashley Sokolov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 11:57 Photo ID: 7742444 VIRIN: 230413-F-HX271-0189 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.05 MB Location: GULFPORT, MS, US Web Views: 5 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Personnel, equipment and supplies arrive for Southern Strike 2023, by SSgt Ashley Sokolov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.