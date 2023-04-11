230413-N-PR613-1009 GULF OF AQABA (April 13, 2023) Quartermaster Seaman Kendall Keener uses an alidade aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Aqaba after departing from the port of Eilat, Israel, April 13, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 04.13.2023 Date Posted: 04.16.2023 10:23 Photo ID: 7742353 VIRIN: 230413-N-PR613-1009 Resolution: 3059x2264 Size: 616.66 KB Location: GULF OF AQABA Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel [Image 13 of 13], by ENS Connor Doherty, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.