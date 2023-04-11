Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel [Image 10 of 13]

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel

    GULF OF AQABA

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230413-N-PR613-1011 GULF OF AQABA (April 13, 2023) Chief Gunner’s Mate Joe Hourieh stands watch aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) in the Gulf of Aqaba after departing from the port of Eilat, Israel, April 13, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Israel
    Red Sea
    Gulf of Aqaba

