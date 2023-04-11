Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel [Image 8 of 13]

    USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel

    EILAT, ISRAEL

    04.13.2023

    Photo by Ensign Connor Doherty 

    U.S. Naval Forces Central Command / U.S. 5th Fleet           

    230413-N-PR613-1007 EILAT, Israel (April 13, 2023) Lt. j.g. Jordan Brockway operates a navigation radar aboard guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while departing the port of Eilat, Israel, April 13, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

    Date Taken: 04.13.2023
    Date Posted: 04.16.2023 10:23
    Photo ID: 7742350
    VIRIN: 230413-N-PR613-1007
    Resolution: 3648x2432
    Size: 1.03 MB
    Location: EILAT, IL
    USS Paul Hamilton
    U.S. 5th Fleet
    Israel
    Red Sea
    Gulf of Aqaba

