USS Paul Hamilton Departs Eilat, Israel

230413-N-PR613-1006 EILAT, Israel (April 13, 2023) Sailors observe a tug boat pulling the bow of guided-missile destroyer USS Paul Hamilton (DDG 60) while departing the port of Eilat, Israel, April 13, 2023. Paul Hamilton is deployed to the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations to help ensure maritime security and stability in the Middle East region. (U.S. Navy photo by Ensign Connor Doherty)

