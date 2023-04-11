Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USCGC Eagle crew member shows mother his workplace

    ATLANTIC OCEAN

    04.14.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard 

    U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area

    Coast Guard Seaman Dylan Packard, a crew member assigned to USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), poses for a photo with his mother Barbara Marsden-Packard, a proud Coastie mom, on the bow of Eagle, April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

    USCGC Eagle (WIX 327)
    USCGA
    MilitaryFamily
    CGatSea
    CutterLife
    Eagle23

