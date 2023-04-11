USCGC Eagle crew member shows mother his workplace

Coast Guard Seaman Dylan Packard, a crew member assigned to USCGC Eagle (WIX 327), poses for a photo with his mother Barbara Marsden-Packard, a proud Coastie mom, on the bow of Eagle, April 14, 2023, while underway in the Atlantic Ocean. Eagle conducted a four-month summer deployment, sailing across the Atlantic Ocean, to teach practical seamanship skills to the future leaders of the U.S. Coast Guard and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s commissioned officer corps, foreign military personnel as well as partner members from Tall Ships America. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Brandon Hillard)

