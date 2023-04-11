Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Reaction Force Training [Image 4 of 4]

    USS Milius (DDG 69) Conducts Security Reaction Force Training

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    04.15.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Johnson 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    SOUTH CHINA SEA (April 15, 2023) – Boatswain’s Mate Seaman Allayna Ventolero, from Oak Harbor, Washington, performs a takedown maneuver after being sprayed with oleoresin capsicum (OC) spray while Master-at-Arms 1st Class Kenneth Sanders, from Hodgenville, Kentucky, instructs during security reaction force training aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Milius (DDG 69) while operating in the South China Sea, April 15. Milius is assigned to Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest forward-deployed DESRON and the U.S. 7th Fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Greg Johnson)

